Ombudsman: 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war subjected to torture

The vast majority of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to torture in places of detention; 695 forms of torture used against them have been documented, according to Ukrainian Parliament's Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been subjected to systematic torture in Russian prisons… Among the documented cases are beatings, the use of electric shocks, sexual violence, psychological abuse, attacks by dogs, and mock executions," Lubinets said at a press conference titled "Countering Russian disinformation. Exposing Russian disinformation regarding prisoners, exchanges, and missing persons" in Kyiv on Wednesday, adding that these actions are being carried out against Ukrainian citizens by prison system staff.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the ombudsman stated that 186 detention sites for Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages have been verified on the territory of the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"It is not Ukraine that is torturing Ukrainian citizens and denying them necessary medical care – it is Russia. Virtually all methods of torture outlined in the Istanbul Protocol are being used against Ukrainian prisoners of war. The actual classification covers 21 common methods of torture. We have verified that all methods listed in the protocol are systematically applied to Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages," he said.

Lubinets also reported that over 2,400 Ukrainians are facing criminal prosecution by the aggressor state. "As of May 2026, at least 2,442 Ukrainian citizens have been verified; including prisoners of war and civilian hostages, are facing criminal prosecution, and 1,717 of them have been sentenced," he said.