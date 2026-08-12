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Zelenskyy and Pashinyan discuss priority areas of cooperation

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Zelenskyy and Pashinyan discuss priority areas of cooperation
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“Relations between Ukraine and Armenia are now becoming even more constructive, and it is important that we maintain a continuous dialogue. We discussed the results of my visit to Armenia and the priority areas for cooperation,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He also thanked Pashinyan for his congratulations on the 975th anniversary of the founding of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, an important date for Christians throughout the region.

#negotiations #leaders #armenia
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