‘I want peace’: Space of Ukrainian character through millennia at Art Ukraine Gallery

Art Ukraine Gallery introduces residents and visitors to the capital to the unique project "I want peace" by Lviv artist family, Oleh Denysenko and his son, Oleksandr.

"This exhibition embodies the hierarchy of the development of the Ukrainian character – the shaping of a national identity through the millennia. It is a clash of cultural eras, a unique clash of culture, reflecting the many intersections of civilizations – from ancient to modern times. Therefore, there are many images familiar to us from legends, biblical stories, parables, and Ukrainian fairy tales. The authors themselves say that this project is about the Ukrainian character," Natalia Zabolotna, founder of Art Ukraine Gallery, told Interfax-Ukraine.

Here, in particular, one can see a flying pilgrim – an allegory of the genius of inventiveness (In the art of freedom), as well as allegories of a creative leader (Art will open the way), aspiration (The dream spreads its wings), dexterity (I will win without breaking the law), and a tireless seeker (In the name of the search for truth).

The works are executed in the gesographic technique, which Denysenko developed and patented in Ukraine. It combines engraving, painting, and sculpture in a single work, creating the effect of volumetric light and depth.

The highlight of the exhibition is the translucent veils with repeating images of paintings (an idea by Zabolotna). Combined with a panorama of the Dnipro River, the Left Bank of the capital, and the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, they create a spatial effect where art merges with the architecture and light of the city.

The exhibition runs until August 18.