Nearly million people added to National Police of Ukraine's War Crime database

The War Crime information subsystem contains nearly 950,000 files on individuals whose activities are being investigated for involvement in international crimes and crimes against the foundations of Ukraine’s national security, the National Police press service reported on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

This data was presented at a technical and strategic seminar in Madrid, organized by the Spanish National Police as part of the EMPACT project with the participation of specialists from Spain, Ukraine, Colombia, and the United States, as well as Europol and AMERIPOL. The seminar focused on the development of modern technologies and the risks of their use by organized crime.

According to the press service, the National Police of Ukraine was represented by Deputy Head of the Main Investigative Department Viktor Luhovy, Deputy Head of the Department for Combating Drug-Related Crime Oleh Drobot, and a representative of the Department of Strategic Investigations.

Participants discussed the practical application of UAVs in Ukrainian police work, the use of 3D scanning for crime scene recording, and the use of ANDE 6C mobile systems for rapid DNA analysis.

"Another large-scale technological resource is the ‘War Crime’ information subsystem created by the National Police. It contains nearly 950,000 files on individuals whose activities are being investigated for involvement in international crimes and crimes against the foundations of Ukraine’s national security," the National Police said.

"Ukrainian experience shows that technologies that rapidly develop during wartime quickly extend beyond the battlefield and can be adapted by criminals. Therefore, while developing their own technological capabilities, the police are already considering the new risks of their criminal use and sharing this experience with international partners," the National Police press service concluded.