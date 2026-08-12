Only a quarter of BES management have passed certification – bureau director

Twelve participants, all from the central office, have completed the first stage of certification for management of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) of Ukraine, out of 50 department heads and deputies who initially took part in the process, bureau chief Oleksandr Tsyvinsky has said.

"The first stage of management certification has been completed. Twelve people successfully passed certification. This is a 74% renewal of the management staff. The second stage is now underway. Of 915 employees, 887 achieved a passing score. Next come interviews with the commissions. In parallel, we are preparing the fourth wave: more than 60 new employees," the bureau director wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to data released by Tsyvinsky, 40 people from the central office and 10 from the territorial directorate took part in the first stage of certification among management. During the certification process, 28 people resigned (21 from the central office and seven from the territorial directorate), 22 began certification, and nine participants did not advance further.

As for the second stage, testing began among 915 bureau personnel, of whom 28 did not appear (3.1%), while 887 are awaiting interviews in August. A further 60 candidates are awaiting the start of testing.

"Each subsequent stage changes the institution from within. This is how we are building an updated BES team," Tsyvinsky added.

As reported, on Jan. 30, 2026, Tsyvinsky announced the start of a one-time certification process for bureau employees and signed a corresponding order. The certification covered 1,145 of the 1,187 employees subject to evaluation, or 96.4% of the total staff. The overall certification period will not exceed 18 months from the date of the BES director’s appointment.

In addition, at the end of April, BES announced a competition for 261 positions and introduced a six-month internship program for students.