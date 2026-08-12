In July, Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminate largest number of invaders during year and a half, largest number of enemy vehicles since 2022

Russian invader losses in July of this year were the largest in the past year and a half, while enemy vehicle losses last month were the highest since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reports.

"According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 42,860 Russian servicemen were killed or seriously wounded last month. This is the highest figure since January 2025. Ukrainian troops also destroyed or damaged 13,998 vehicles – the most since the beginning of the war," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s website reported on Wednesday.

Furthermore, over the past month, Ukrainian forces destroyed 68 air defense systems of the aggressor state, as well as 162 tanks, including 28 on July 22 alone. In July, Ukrainian defenders destroyed or disabled 204 armored combat vehicles and 2,016 artillery systems of the Russian Federation.

The Defense Forces destroyed and disabled the largest amount of Russian artillery in June, the month before last.