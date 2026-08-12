Stefanishyna still not met UAH 6 mln bail - HAAC

Olha Stefanishyna, former deputy prime minister for European integration and former ambassador to the United States, who is suspected of illicit enrichment, has not yet paid the UAH 6 million bail set by the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), the court told Interfax-Ukraine.

"As of now, there has been no information that the bail has been paid," a court source told the agency.

According to the HACC Appeals Chamber, Stefanishyna’s defense has appealed the court’s ruling on the preventive measure.

The HACC set bail of UAH 6 million for Stefanishyna as a preventive measure on August 6, as previously reported. She is also required to appear when summoned by NABU detectives, report any change of residence, and refrain from contacting witnesses in the case. Prosecutors had sought bail of UAH 13.3 million for the former deputy prime minister.

Stefanishyna has said she does not have the funds to pay the bail set by the HACC but will look for them, and that she will consult with lawyers on a possible appeal of the ruling.

She is suspected of illicit enrichment and inaccurate asset declaration. Investigators allege she failed to declare two apartments in Kyiv, the cost of their renovation, rental housing, use of a Mercedes-Benz, and payment for airline tickets and her mother’s medical treatment.

In July, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) said that SAPO had opened criminal proceedings against Stefanishyna. She is suspected of abuse of power or official position resulting in grave consequences (Part 2, Article 364 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code). The proceedings were opened on June 11, 2025.

Ukrainska Pravda published an investigation on June 4 reporting that the National Agency on Corruption Prevention Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) had selected a company to manage the Trade Unions Building in Kyiv that may be linked to Stefanishyna’s family, specifically her former husband. According to the investigation, this is the fourth valuable asset the same company has received.

Stefanishyna has said she is not connected to her former husband’s activities, complained of informational pressure, and stressed that she has no conflict of interest regarding ARMA. ARMA head Olena Duma, for her part, has said there are no ties between the individuals named in media reports and ARMA, or between them and participants in the competitive procedures for selecting managers of seized assets.