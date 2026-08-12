Epicenter shopping center in Zaporizhia destroyed as result of Russian drone attack

On the night of August 12, the Epicenter shopping center in Zaporizhia was destroyed as a result of a Russian drone attack, the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The huge complex, covering almost 20,000 square meters, was completely destroyed. Everyone is alive, and no one was injured. It was originally a Novay Liniya hypermarket, which the company acquired in 2013, and in 2021 we gave it a second life with a large-scale renovation," explained Yulia Chudnovets, head of the company’s public relations department.

As reported, in 2025, Epicenter lost its logistics space for the first time since the war began: an 18,000-square-meter warehouse, housing goods worth almost UAH 3 billion, was destroyed. Since the beginning of the war, Russian attacks have also destroyed 417,000 square meters of retail space, and damaged approximately 500,000 square meters more.