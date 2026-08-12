Two Kursk SIZO employees suspected of torturing Ukrainian civilians

Two employees of Detention Center No. 1 (SIZO-1) of the Directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in Kursk region have been served with suspicion, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

"They systematically applied physical and psychological violence to Ukrainian civilians who, as a result of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, were unlawfully deprived of their liberty and detained in the territory of the aggressor state. Currently, facts of cruel treatment of at least five victims have been documented. The suspects subjected them to electric shocks and beat them with hands, feet, and a plastic stick on various parts of the body," the statement reads.

The agency notes that the violence by the suspects against Ukrainians was systematic in nature and was committed in violation of the requirements of international humanitarian law.

"The actions of the Russian penitentiary facility employees have been classified as cruel treatment of the civilian population, in particular committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.