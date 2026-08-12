Ukraine requests NATO assistance to boost demining capacity

NATO has published a request from Ukraine to Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) for international assistance to address the consequences of hostilities affecting the civilian population, specifically for assistance in humanitarian demining.

The document notes that "the territory of Ukraine is heavily contaminated with explosive hazards, posing a serious threat to the civilian population and critical infrastructure."

The Ukrainian authorities emphasize the importance of "immediate response and implementation of comprehensive humanitarian demining measures." "Demining and humanitarian demining of Ukraine’s territory is one of the strategic priorities of the Ukrainian government," the request states.

The document contains a list specifying equipment used by sappers, such as explosive ordnance disposal suits, tactical ballistic goggles and headsets, magnetometers, blasting machines, portable endoscopes, and other equipment. In total, the list includes 19 items.

As follows from the request, this equipment will be used by territorial units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in various regions of the country, especially where the most intense fighting took place.