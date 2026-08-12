General Staff: ground-based relay, drone control units struck overnight

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported hitting a ground-based relay and three drone system units of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine overnight into Wednesday.

"On the night of August 12, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck: a ground-based relay for controlling ‘Geran’/‘Gerbera’ type attack UAVs in the area of Olenivka, temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; an enemy repair unit in the area of Mariupol, Donetsk region; a concentration site of personnel of the occupiers’ drone system unit in the area of Mar’ivka, Luhansk region," the General Staff said in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

It is noted that striking these targets weakens the adversary’s capability to control attack UAVs, maintain military equipment, and sustain the operations of its units.