Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head announces installation of 50 mobile shelters for schoolchildren in 6 cities

The installation of 50 mobile shelters in Chernihiv and the cities of Semenivka, Novhorod-Siverskyi, Koriukivka, Snovsk, and Horodnia in the north of Chernihiv region along school routes for students will be carried out in the near future with the assistance of Kyiv region, reported Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus.

"Chernihiv region and five other frontline regions are participating in a pilot project to install mobile shelters on school travel routes for students. I support the initiative. In the near future, we plan to install 50 mobile shelters in six cities. Kyiv region will help us with the procurement," Chaus wrote on Telegram on Wednesday following a meeting of the State Commission on Electrical Energy Safety and Emergency Situations chaired by Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk.

He reported that since the beginning of the year, Russian occupiers have launched more than 650 strikes on the six specified cities of Chernihiv region. "These are strikes by drones, missiles, KABs [guided aerial bombs], MLRS, and FPV drones. People live in these cities. Children study here. And our task is to make them as safe as possible," Chaus emphasized.

Chernihiv region directly borders Russia in the north.