One killed, 9 injured in Zaporizhia region on August 11

One person was killed in Zaporizhia region over the past day, and nine others were injured due to numerous enemy shelling attacks, reported the National Police.

"On August 11, the occupiers launched 1,013 strikes on Zaporizhia region: carried out 20 airstrikes, directed 718 UAVs (mostly FPV), shelled with artillery 265 times and twice with MLRS," the National Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is reported that in Vilniansk, a man was killed and three other people were injured as a result of a UAV attack. In the regional center, three more men required medical assistance as a result of enemy attacks. In Balabyne and Bilenke, Russian drones attacked private households. Two local female residents aged 66 and 77 were injured.

Police documented 110 reports from citizens regarding the destruction and damage of property. It was also noted that on August 11, police officers evacuated five people from Zaporizhia district.