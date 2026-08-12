Occupiers strike warehouses in Brovary district, injuring man – regional administration

One man was injured as a result of a drone attack by Russia on Brovary district of Kyiv region on Wednesday morning, reported Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"In Brovary district, as a result of Russia attack, a fire broke out in warehouse buildings. Unfortunately, a 65-year-old man was injured. He received shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, he did not specify which particular settlement in the district was attacked.

At the time of the attack, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and explosions were heard. Later, a column of smoke rising over the area near Brovary was visible from Kyiv, but it is currently unclear whether it was in the city itself or outside its limits. Currently, the air raid alert has been canceled both in the capital and in the region.