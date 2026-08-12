Air defense downs 112 of 138 enemy drones; hits by drones, missiles at 16 locations

In the early hours of Wednesday, Ukraine’s Defense Forces neutralized 112 enemy drones, but hits by strike UAVs and missiles were recorded at 16 locations, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday morning.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09.00, air defense shot down/suppressed 112 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and other drone types in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits by enemy air attack assets were recorded at 16 locations, and falling downed targets (debris) at 2 locations. The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace," the AFU Air Force reported on Telegram.

In total, on the night of August 12, starting from 18.00 on August 11, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 138 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), "Gerbera," and simulator drones of the "Parodiya" type, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile, an Kh-31P anti-radiation missile, and Kh-35 guided aerial missiles, the number of which was not specified. The downing or suppression of missiles was also not reported.

The main directions of the enemy strike were Sumy and Odesa regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As reported, the Air Defense Forces changed their reporting format and stopped reporting the number of missiles launched by Russia during attacks, amid difficulties with air defense operations as a security measure in response to Russian strikes. Advisor to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Directions of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov believes that halting the publication of data on the number of Russian missiles launched at Ukraine has both positive and negative consequences. "This information helps the enemy understand how we are doing with missiles. This info helps enemy bots generate narrative of betrayal. On the other hand, the enemy already knows what flew where and hit. But public communication shows the whole world our problems. And it shows the population that this is not the fault of the AFU, but simply a deficit of resources," he noted.