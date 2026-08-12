Enemy attack on Kherson kills 2, injures 2

Occupiers killed two civilians in Kherson and injured two more during a night attack on the city with strike drones, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on his Telegram channel.

"At around 01.40, Russian terrorists attacked the Central district of Kherson with ‘Shahed’-type strike drones. As a result of the hits, two people were killed. Their identities are currently being established by relevant services. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of those killed. Two more residents were injured. A 46-year-old man was hospitalized. He was diagnosed with a blast injury and burns to 60% of the surface of his head, torso, limbs, and face. A 60-year-old woman suffered a concussion, blast injury, and facial wounds. After receiving medical care, she was prescribed outpatient treatment," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.