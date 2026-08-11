Nine civilians injured as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson region

Nine residents of Kherson district were wounded as a result of a combined attack by Russian occupiers on Tuesday, Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office said as of 17:30.

"Two people in Chaichyn and five in Kherson were injured as a result of the enemy's use of UAVs. In addition, two local residents in Kyselivka were injured by a Russian airstrike that occurred around 15:40. In addition, damage was caused to private homes and apartment buildings, a hospital building, a cultural center, a store, a shuttle bus, and government and private vehicles. "Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all necessary measures to document the war crimes committed by Russian military personnel," the office said in the Telegram post.

According to the investigation, throughout Tuesday, the Russian army attacked Kherson region using aircraft, artillery, mortars, and various types of drones.