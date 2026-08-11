UAV attacks injure 3 near Zaporizhzhia, including police officer

Three people, one of them a police officer, were injured in Zaporizhzhia region due to a drone attack, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Two people were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhia district. A Russian FPV drone struck a residential building in Balabyne. A 65-year-old woman was injured," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to official, a police officer was injured in Kushuhum due to an enemy drone attack.

A short while later, Fedorov reported another casualty in Zaporizhia district due to a UAV attack. "A 77-year-old woman was injured due to an enemy attack on Zaporizhia district. The Russians attacked the village of Bilenke with a UAV. A private house was damaged. The victim is being provided with medical assistance," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

As reported, on the night of August 11 in Zaporizhia, a Russian ballistic strike on an industrial site claimed the lives of seven team members of Zaporizhstal, and another 21 workers were injured.