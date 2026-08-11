Ukrainian, Tunisian FMs discuss issues related to shipping in Black Sea, food security

The heads of the foreign ministries of Ukraine and Tunisia, Andriy Sybiha and Mohammed Ali Nafti, discussed challenges and common tasks regarding freedom of navigation in the Black Sea in the context of global food security, according to a press release from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held telephone talks with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Expatriates Mohammed Ali Nafti. Sybiha briefed his counterpart on the consequences of the latest Russian missile and drone attack on Ukrainian cities, the situation on the battlefield, and our ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace," the Foreign Ministry said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

"I also informed my counterpart about Russia's attacks on Ukrainian ports and civilian shipping in the Black Sea, which threaten freedom of navigation and put global food security at risk," the minister's press service said, citing the minister.

According to him, these attacks have consequences far beyond Ukraine's borders, particularly for countries that depend on Ukrainian grain supplies. "As Tunisia is an important destination for Ukrainian grain, we share an interest in keeping maritime routes open and secure," the foreign minister said.

Sybiha thanked Tunisia for supporting the UN General Assembly resolution "Support for Sustainable Peace in Ukraine" and stressed that Ukraine values Tunisia's voice and is ready to develop practical, mutually beneficial cooperation.

"Next year, Ukraine and Tunisia will mark 35 years of diplomatic relations. We are committed to building on our longstanding friendly ties and opening new opportunities for cooperation between our countries," the foreign minister said.