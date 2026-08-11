Govt approves Regulations on Ministry of Communities, Territories, IDPs

By Resolution No. 1003 of August 6, the government approved the Regulations on the Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Communities, from now on, a single ministry will oversee state policy in the areas of community and regional development, local self-government, support for internally displaced persons, war-affected territories, housing policy, construction, and urban planning, including accessibility policies, among others.

"A document has been adopted that defines the mandate of the new Ministry and establishes the key areas of our work. But for me, this decision has a broader significance. We cannot discuss community development, housing, support for internally displaced persons, frontline territories, reconstruction, and the future reintegration of de-occupied communities in isolation. All of these are parts of a single state policy centered on the individual and a self-reliant community," Minister for Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons Vitaliy Bezhin said in the statement.

According to the regulations, the Ministry of Communities is the lead agency within the system of central executive authorities responsible for formulating and implementing state policy in the following areas:

– state regional policy; the development of local self-government, the territorial organization of power, and the administrative-territorial structure;

– protection of critical infrastructure in the sectors for which it is responsible;

– housing policy; construction, construction standards, urban planning, spatial planning, and architecture, as well as the creation of barrier-free environments;

– technical regulation and pricing in construction (excluding public roads);

– international territorial cooperation;

– protection of the rights of forcibly displaced (deported) persons; support for territories where hostilities are (were) taking place; and matters concerning territories temporarily occupied by Russia, etc.

The Ministry of Communities also ensures the formulation and implementation of state policy in the field of architectural and construction control and supervision, the formulation of state policy in the field of ensuring energy efficiency, alternative types of liquid and solid fuels, and the implementation of state policy in the field of energy efficiency in buildings.

The full text of the Regulations on the Ministry of Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine is available at the following link: https://www.kmu.gov.ua/npas/deiaki-pytannia-optymizatsii-diialnosti-tsentralnykh-orhaniv-vykonavchoi-t60826.