Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine congratulates the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) on the fourth anniversary of its creation.

The unit unites Russian citizens who, with weapons in hand, stood on the side of Ukraine in the war against the Kremlin regime. Currently, the RVC carries out tasks as part of GUR Tymur Special Unit.

"Raids across the state border into Bryansk region, combat operations in Belgorod region, boat landings on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the fight for the Avdiivka 'lifeline,' the storming of the Vovchansk aggregate plant – these and many other combat operations have become part of the RVC's four-year combat path," noted a post on the Telegram channel.

Currently, the corps' warriors continue to perform complex military intelligence tasks in the hardest sectors of the front.

"Their example proves that origin and passport do not determine whose side you are on. Choice determines whether to serve a dictatorship or resist it. For the Kremlin regime, an armed Russian who consciously takes Ukraine's side is an especially dangerous enemy," GUR emphasized.