Russian occupiers strike Sumy, killing 1, damaging 20 houses

One person was killed as a result of a Russian guided aerial bomb strike on Sumy on Tuesday, reported Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar.

"Unfortunately, near one of the hit locations, a man was killed. At the moment of the strike, he was nearby. More than 20 private residential houses, as well as civilian infrastructure facilities, were damaged. Preliminarily, there are no other injured," Kobzar wrote on Telegram.

According to him, hits by four guided aerial bombs were recorded in Zarichny and Kovpakivsky districts of the city. Information regarding the consequences of the attack is being updated.

Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the deceased was driving at the moment of the strike.

"Sumy: as a result of Russian airstrikes, a man was killed. At the moment of the strike, he was driving a car," the MIA reported on its Telegram channel.

The agency also reported that as a result of the strike, a fire broke out in the city, which firefighters promptly extinguished.