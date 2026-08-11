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Missile strike on Kharkiv suburb injures 3

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Missile strike on Kharkiv suburb injures 3
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/synegubov.oleg

Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Pisochyn community in Kharkiv region; there are casualties, reported Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

"Two men suffered blast injuries, one of them in serious condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. Another man suffered an acute stress reaction and received medical assistance on site," Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he reported that Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on the suburbs of Kharkiv, without specifying which suburb. No information on casualties was available at that time.

#kharkiv_region #russian_attack
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