Beskrestnov: informing about missile launches helps enemy but tells world about Ukraine's problems

Advisor to the President of Ukraine on the Development of Technological Directions of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov believes that halting the publication of data on the number of Russian missiles launched at Ukraine has both positive and negative consequences.

"On the one hand, ordinary people do not need this information. Also, this information helps the enemy understand how we are doing with missiles. This info helps enemy bots sow discord. On the other hand, the enemy already knows what flew where and hit. But public communication shows the whole world our problems. And it shows the population that this is not the fault of the AFU, but simply a deficit of resources," Beskrestnov wrote on Facebook.

He added that he does not yet have confirmation regarding the truthfulness of this news.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine stopped reporting the number of missiles fired by Russia during attacks amid difficulties with the operation of air defense.

"While the Air Defense Forces said 98 of 120 Russian drones were downed overnight, it omitted data on the number of missiles fired. That came days after it ceased reporting interceptions of ballistic missiles, following an attack last week in which Ukraine failed to stop any of 28 projectiles," the report says.

According to an agency source, the Air Defense Forces changed the reporting format as a security measure in response to Russian strikes.