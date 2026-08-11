Govt to work to develop, improve youth housing programs – Koretsky

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed with the Chamber of Regional Youth Congresses ways to develop and improve youth housing programs.

"I met with youth leaders from all regions of Ukraine as part of a new initiative – the Chamber of Regional Youth Congresses. Community representatives, together with government agencies, will work to strengthen youth representation and participate in decision-making at the highest level, including regarding the formation of local government budgets," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, each local chapter will compile the issues facing its community and bring them to the Chamber’s attention, from where they will be forwarded to the highest level of government.

"We want young people to return to their communities with real tools to get things done," he added.

Koretsky said a separate topic of discussion was the development and improvement of youth housing programs.

"We agreed to work through this issue in detail," the prime minister said.