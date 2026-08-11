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Russians attack truck in Odesa region, killing 2, wounding 3 – official

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Russians attack truck in Odesa region, killing 2, wounding 3 – official

Russian occupiers launched a strike on Odesa region on Tuesday, August 11, reported Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"The enemy hit a truck with a tanker containing oil residue. As a result of the strike, the truck and another passenger car caught fire. According to preliminary data, unfortunately, two people were killed. Three more people were injured," Kiper wrote on his Telegram channel.

Information regarding the consequences of the strike and the number of casualties is being updated. All relevant services are working on site.

#odesa_region #russian_attack
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