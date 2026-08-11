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Occupiers advance in Kupyansk district, capturing 5 sq km – DeepState

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Occupiers advance in Kupyansk district, capturing 5 sq km – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupiers have increased the area of control over Ukrainian territory in Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region near the occupied village of Pishchane, reports OSINT project DeepState.

"The enemy has advanced near Pishchane," the project’s Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.

According to DeepState maps, the occupiers captured 4.99 square kilometers to the west of the village, while the penetration area increased by 15.23 square kilometers.

On other sectors of the front, there were no changes over the past day.

Last week, the occupation area grew by an average of approximately 6.1 square kilometers per day, and the penetration area by 0.9 square kilometers per day.

#war #deepstate
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