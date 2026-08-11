Konovalets' Rotterdam burial site to be memorialized, monument to come to Ukraine – UINP head

The monument from the grave of Yevhen Konovalets, Colonel of the Army of the Ukrainian People’s Republic (UNR) and first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Rotterdam (Netherlands) will be brought to Ukraine as a memorial object, and the burial site itself will be memorialized, reported Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINP) Oleksandr Alforov.

"Today in Rotterdam (Netherlands), a historic event took place—on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the remains of UNR Army Colonel Yevhen Konovalets were exhumed and delivered to the Motherland. The Colonel’s body will be temporarily reburied at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, and its subsequent location will be at the Pantheon," Alforov wrote on Facebook.

He reported that the monument from Konovalets’ grave will be brought to Ukraine and become a memorial object, while Konovalets’ actual burial site in Rotterdam will be memorialized.

Yevhen Konovalets (1891–1938) was a prominent Ukrainian military and political figure, Colonel of the UNR Army, Commander of the Sich Riflemen Corps, founder of the Ukrainian Military Organization (UVO), and the first Head of the Leadership of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN).

Konovalets was assassinated on May 23, 1938, by Soviet foreign intelligence agent Pavel Sudoplatov, and buried at the Crooswijk cemetery in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

As reported, on August 11, a ceremony for the exhumation of the remains of prominent Ukrainian military and political figure Colonel Yevhen Konovalets took place in Rotterdam (Netherlands). His ashes will be returned to Ukraine and reburied at the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NVMC). The farewell ceremony will take place at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ of the UGCC in Kyiv.