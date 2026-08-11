Fish kill recorded in Kyiv region water bodies – official

An ecological emergency is being recorded in the Borschahivka community of Kyiv-Sviatoshyn, Kyiv region, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported.

"Yesterday, local services noticed a massive fish kill in one of the water bodies of the region. Today in two more. According to preliminary estimates, we are talking about the death of about three tonnes of fish. On-site, specialists from relevant services sampled water as necessary to determine the source of pollution," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that experts are currently establishing the causes of the incident.

"One of the probable versions is a sewage leak during repair work at one of the nearby facilities in Kyiv. The pollution could have entered the region’s water bodies through the storm sewer network," he said.

For the duration of the necessary measures, visitor access to the water bodies is restricted. An investigation-operational group and a Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response are working on site.

Borschahivka community includes the villages of Petropavlivska Borschahivka, Sofiyivska Borschahivka, and Chaiky, which directly border Kyiv.