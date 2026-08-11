Education ombudsman calls on communities to provide schools with shelters, night watchmen

Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk has called on communities to provide educational institutions housing shelters or Invincibility Centers with additional night watchman positions so as not to involve teachers in this work.

"I would like to note that schools house shelters that become accessible to citizens outside the educational process, as well as Invincibility Centers. This creates additional responsibilities for heads and employees of educational institutions. Since a difficult winter lies ahead, entities with shelters and Invincibility Centers on their balance sheets must ensure their operation," Leshchyk wrote on Facebook.

According to her, staff such as night watchmen or appropriate security personnel should be on duty in such institutions, not teaching staff.

"Therefore, I call on communities to already provide educational institutions where shelters and/or Invincibility Centers are set up with additional night watchman positions and/or other security. A number of communities have already taken such steps. It is important that the work of shelters and invincibility centers be organized so that participants in the educational process are safe during studies, and citizens can safely use shelters or Invincibility Centers when needed," she added.

As reported, earlier Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk stated that replacing a teacher’s work at their primary workplace with duty shifts or adding work in a shelter or Invincibility Center to it is unlawful.