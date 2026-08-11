AFU medics present military medicine experience at US military healthcare symposium

Ukrainian military medics presented the combat experience of the AFU to representatives of about 36 countries of the world at the International Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS-2026) in Florida (USA), the General Staff of the AFU reports on Tuesday.

"The experience that Ukrainian medics apply daily to save the wounded becomes a subject of study and discussion among military medics from other countries," the Telegram post reads.

In particular, Chief Surgeon of the AFU, Colonel of the Medical Service Kostiantyn Humeniuk talked about approaches to the diagnosis and treatment of combat trauma used in conditions of full-scale war.

According to information from the communications unit of the Medical Forces Command of the AFU, Ukrainian medics presented practical experience in the transfusion of blood components to wounded individuals with severe injuries, gained directly during combat operations.

Within the framework of MHSRS-2026, an international exhibition of modern technologies and solutions for saving and treating the wounded took place.