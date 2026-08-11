Russia is going to massively falsify the so-called elections in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine: the occupation authorities face the task of ensuring turnout at a level higher than 65-70%, and at least 70% support for "United Russia," reported Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) Andriy Kovalenko.

"The elections in the TOT of Ukraine themselves are completely illegal, but Russia wants to use them to legitimize the occupation," the CCD press service quoted Kovalenko on Telegram on Tuesday.

Kovalenko also emphasized that "the elections to the State Duma in the RF are currently taking place with total rhetoric of support for an eternal war—all political forces support the continuation of combat operations against Ukraine. The anti-war party ‘Yabloko’ was demonstratively removed from the elections so that it would not gain a noticeable percentage of votes."

"This is yet another proof that Putin’s regime sees no future without war and is afraid to show support for anti-war sentiments. At the same time, the stratum of the population opposing the continuation of the war is growing more and more in Russia," Kovalenko stated.

Earlier, the Center had already reported that the occupation authorities are organizing "elections" in the TOT of Ukraine in such a way as to create maximum opportunities for pressure on voters, uncontrolled ballot-box stuffing, and other methods of falsifying results.