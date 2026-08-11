Stefanchuk: Rada ready to promptly adopt decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense

Parliament is ready to promptly provide the necessary legislative decisions to strengthen the state’s defense capability, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated after a meeting with the leadership of Ukraine’s security and defense sector.

"I held a working meeting with acting Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ihor Skybyuk, and Secretary of the NSDC Ihor Klymenko… Funding for the Defense Forces remains an unconditional priority. We must build up the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, strengthen countermeasures against ballistic threats and Russian air terror, as well as increase our capabilities to strike the enemy where it conducts war against Ukraine. Parliament is ready to promptly provide necessary legislative decisions to strengthen the state’s defense capability," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to the parliament speaker, the parties discussed proposals from the Ministry of Defense for the formation of the government’s action program, coordination of joint efforts, and the strengthening of interaction with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, specialized committees, and MPs to improve the legislative framework in the field of security and defense.