Rescuer injured in Sumy Russian strike aftermath dies – SES

A employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who was injured during the elimination of the aftermath of a Russian drone strike has died in Sumy, the SES press service reports.

"During the extinguishment of a fire in Sumy that broke out after a hit by a Russian UAV, a collapse of structures occurred. Oleksiy Stolyarenko, 30, shift supervisor of the quick response division of the regional emergency management center of the Main Directorate of the SES of Ukraine in Sumy region, was injured under a concrete slab. Doctors fought for his life. However, Oleksiy could not be saved," the Telegram post reads.

Head of the SES of Ukraine Andriy Danyk called Stolyarenko’s death an irreparable loss for the SES family.

"Today we lost not just a rescuer. We lost a brother-in-arms, a friend, a colleague. A person who went to meet danger every day to help others. At home, his wife and little daughter were waiting for him. For them, he was not a shift supervisor or a hero in uniform. He was a husband, a dad, the most cherished person. This pain cannot be measured in words," Danyk said.

He expressed condolences to family, friends, colleagues, and the entire SES family.

"Russia continues to take the lives of Ukrainians. It takes young, strong, courageous people. It takes those who come to rescue others. Oleksiy, like our other fallen colleagues, gave his life saving people. Their feat will remain with us forever," he emphasized.