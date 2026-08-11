Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ukraine) Robert Brovdi (Madyar) reported strikes on the Wildberries logistics hub in Voronezh, an oil refinery in Orsk (both Russian), 43 enemy targets in Ukraine’s military and territorial waters, and a bulk carrier belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet in the Black Sea.

"Last package, left the chat. Ironic fate for the SVO quartermaster: highly flammable kinetic sand, the last package delivered by the Freedom-Loving Ukrainian Bird, to the brand-new Wildberries logistics hub in Voronezh. Burned out," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Furthermore, Madyar reported that an oil refinery in Orsk is currently on fire. "Meanwhile, firefighting efforts continue at the Orsk oil loading station/refinery, which supplies fuel to a significant portion of Ural, using Orenburg downy shawls."

The USF commander also reported the destruction of 43 enemy military and energy facilities in the Crimean and southern Ukrainian military zones. "Military and energy facilities in Crimea and the southern part of the Crimean and southern Ukrainian military zones experienced the hit of USF ‘Ptakhy’ strikes at 43 effective locations on the night of August 11," he wrote.

"We captured just one dry cargo vessel belonging to the shadow fleet in the Black Sea, destroyed a Buk-M3 air defense system, and struck MTZ warehouses, a BP warehouse, power plants in Berdyansk, Mariupol, and other facilities and targets," Madyar listed the results of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ combat operations overnight.

"We will survive. Moscow will fall. We will fatten up Crimea and restore it," Brovdi concluded.