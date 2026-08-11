Rozetka distribution center destroyed by Russian strike worth $70 mln - co-founder

The distribution center of Rozetka, an online retailer, near Kyiv, which was destroyed in an enemy strike overnight on Aug. 5, was worth $70 million, with goods worth billions of hryvnias destroyed, Rozetka co-founder Iryna Chechotkina has said.

"If we’re talking about the most recent destruction to my business, the warehouse alone was worth 70 million. And I’m not talking about hryvnias now, I’m talking about dollars," she said at a meeting with business representatives organized by the Verkhovna Rada’s Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Committee.

According to Chechotkina, insurance companies are currently not prepared to insure such volumes. To help businesses recover, she proposed that the state defer tax payments for affected companies.

"All I can ask for right now is the possibility of a tax deferral, so we can have the ability to recover. Because the losses are so enormous that if we don’t get help, we won’t have the ability to recover tomorrow," she said.

As previously reported, the Rozetka distribution center in Brovary, destroyed in the Russian attack, opened in 2017. The center processed more than 100,000 orders per day. According to Rozetka co-owners, the facility cannot be restored following the strike.