SBI investigating circumstances of crash of MiG-29 fighter jet during combat mission in Odesa region

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have opened a criminal investigation into the crash of a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which occurred on the evening of August 10, 2026, in Berezivsky district of Odesa region, the SBI reports.

"According to preliminary information, the aircraft was carrying out a combat mission to destroy enemy drones. However, during the active part of the operation, an emergency occurred, resulting in the aircraft catching fire and the pilot losing control, but managed to eject," the agency noted on its website on Tuesday.

According to the Bureau, the pilot’s life is not currently in danger. The State Bureau of Investigation clarified that immediately after the fighter jet crashed, its investigative team arrived at the scene and worked there throughout the night.

"SBI officers inspected the area, seized and are documenting the aircraft wreckage, collecting necessary materials, and interviewing witnesses and military personnel," the message reads.

The SBI also notes that the search for the flight recorder, or "black box," is currently ongoing.

"The data from it will be crucial in establishing the circumstances of the final minutes of the flight. After receiving and analyzing this information, the investigation will be able to determine and present preliminary theories regarding the causes of the accident," the agency notes.

The investigation must also verify compliance with flight preparation, execution, and operation regulations for the aircraft.

The information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of flight regulations or preparation for them, as well as aircraft operation regulations, resulting in a crash.

Procedural guidance is provided by Odesa Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the sphere of defense of the southern region.