Kremlin preparing new massive attacks on Ukrainian energy sector this winter – ISW

Russian forces are reprioritizing the production of their long-range strike systems to those that can more reliably penetrate Ukrainian air defenses and accurately strike their targets, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report.

“Russia has been able to ramp up its production of ballistic missiles in part by suspending the production of Kinzhal air-launched ballistic and Kh-32 cruise missiles which are less accurate. Skybytsky stated that Russia uses S-400 air defense system launchers to fire specially developed RM-48U surface-to-surface missiles that fly on a ballistic trajectory to strike ground targets,” the message reads.

Military analysts and experts warn of a high likelihood of increased attacks on energy infrastructure during the cold season. The enemy hopes to exploit Ukraine's limited anti-ballistic missile defense capabilities to inflict maximum damage on civilian infrastructure and pressure the population.

“The Kremlin is reportedly planning to launch a large-scale strike campaign against energy infrastructure in Kyiv City over the coming weeks with the aim of disrupting Ukrainian efforts to strengthen the energy facilities and to take advantage of Ukraine’s ongoing shortages of ballistic missile interceptors,” analysts stressed.

Thus, former advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on defense technologies and an expert on drones and electronic warfare (EW), Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), warned on August 10 that Russian troops would intensify attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector this coming winter.

Furthermore, on August 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on local authorities in Ukraine to implement resilience plans before the onset of winter and stated that protecting critical infrastructure, ensuring the necessary quantity and quality of shelters, and strengthening missile defense capabilities are Ukraine's three priorities for surviving the winter.

Later, on August 8, Zelenskyy stated that there were virtually no undamaged power plants left in Ukraine, and that Russian strikes had also destroyed numerous railway stations, hospitals, universities, and civilian businesses.