The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Buk-M3 air defense system, a command and observation post, and six UAV control posts of the enemy on Tuesday night.

Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi earlier reported the destruction of the Buk-M3 and other targets.

"In particular, on August 11, the following were destroyed: a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system near Topolia in Luhansk region; an enemy command and observation post near Terebren in Belgorod region of the Russian Federation; and enemy logistics depots in Rovenky in Luhansk region," the General Staff clarified.

According to the General Staff, on August 10, six enemy UAV control centers were hit in the areas of Shevchenko Pershe, Komar, and Vesele in Donetsk region, Khodyakovka in Kursk region, and Zaliznychne and Nesteryanka in Zaporizhia region.

"The destruction of such targets significantly reduces the combat capabilities of enemy forces in several operational areas," the General Staff explained.