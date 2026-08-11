AFU General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces hit oil refinery in Orsk, Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the hit of the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery (Orsk, Orenburg region, Russia), with a processing capacity of approximately 6 million tonnes of oil per year. The extent of the damage is currently being determined.

"On the night of August 11, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Orenburg region, Russia," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Earlier, Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned System Forces, wrote about fires at the refinery following visits by Ukrainian drones. As noted by the General Staff, Orsknefteorgsintez is one of the largest oil refineries in Orenburg region and a key enterprise in the Russian Federation's fuel and energy sector. The refinery's capacity is approximately 6 million tonnes of oil per year. It produces motor gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and other petroleum products.

"A fire has been detected. The extent of the damage is being determined," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.