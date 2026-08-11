URCS volunteers working in area damaged by overnight Russian attack on Mykolaiv

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked in the area damaged by the overnight Russian attack on Mykolaiv.

“Mykolaiv: The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Mykolaiv region responded to the aftermath of an overnight attack,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

Volunteers surveyed the area to identify people who might need assistance. They also provided a woman with first aid and psychological first aid. As access to her home was temporarily unavailable, they helped her find a safe place to stay.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a private residential house where a 75-year-old woman was staying was severely damaged as a result of the Russian attack. She sustained minor injuries and experienced an acute stress reaction. Emergency responders continued working at the site, extinguishing fires in dry grass and reeds caused by falling munitions and debris.