Chernivtsi backs decision to terminate memoranda with e-scooter operators

The Chernivtsi city council voted on Aug. 10, during a plenary session, to terminate memoranda governing the use of e-scooters in Chernivtsi, according to a YouTube livestream of the session.

The decision was supported by 22 deputies.

The draft decision was initiated by council member Oksana Zubzhytska together with colleagues from the Servant of the People faction.

"Today, Aug. 10, 2026, at a session meeting, we adopted a decision that I initiated together with my Servant of the People colleagues Oleksandr Pikulin and Oleksiy Prosianyi, one we had to fight for over several months. The Chernivtsi city council has supported the draft decision to terminate the memoranda on the use of e-scooters in Chernivtsi!" Zubzhytska wrote on Facebook.

Under the draft decision, the three operators active in the city - Bolt, Vevi and Jet.ua - must clear e-scooters, charging stations and related equipment from community amenity areas within 14 calendar days. If they fail to comply, the vehicles will be moved to a temporary storage lot.

According to Zubzhytska, particular concern was raised by mass use of e-scooters by young children and minors riding on roadways, pedestrian crossings, sidewalks and crowded areas, creating a danger to themselves and other road users. Among the problematic issues, she also cited two or three people riding a single scooter, which raises the risk of accidents, as well as the lack of an effective mechanism holding operators and users accountable in collisions with pedestrians, cyclists or vehicles, compensation for damage, and enforcement of parking and operating rules.

Former Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba earlier told Interfax-Ukraine in an interview that an age limit should be set for the use of e-scooters.

"We submitted such proposals to the Verkhovna Rada committee. Because it's one thing when an adult uses an e-scooter, and quite another when we see how many teenagers are taking up this mode of transport. We can look at statistics on trauma center visits to see the correlation. Unfortunately, the numbers are high," Kuleba said.

He said at the time that certain safety requirements should be established, including on speed.

As previously reported, corresponding proposals for amendments to traffic rules were submitted, providing for the introduction of an age limit that did not previously exist, as well as a number of additional safety requirements, including mandatory helmet use and speed limits.