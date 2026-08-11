Russians launch 938 strikes on 58 settlements in Zaporizhia region in past 24 hours – police

Russians are massively attacking Zaporizhia: over the past 24 hours, they launched 938 strikes on 58 settlements in the region: 651 UAVs were launched, 23 airstrikes were carried out, 247 artillery strikes were launched, and seven MLRS attacks were carried out, the National Police press service reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces launched 938 strikes on 58 settlements in the region: 651 UAVs were launched, 23 airstrikes were carried out, 247 artillery attacks were launched, and seven MLRS attacks were conducted. Six people were killed and 52 were wounded as a result of Russian attacks on Zaporizhia," the National Police said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday, summing up the day's results.

According to police, on the night of August 11, Russian forces launched a massive combined attack with missiles and guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhia, killing six people and wounding 19 more. On Monday afternoon, the occupiers attacked the regional center with UAVs, wounding 26 people, including a 6-year-old child. Another seven people were injured in drone and air strikes on Kushuhum, Maryivka, Novomykolayivka, and Novosolene.

Police evacuated two women from Komyshuvakha and Zhovta Krucha. Police are urging residents of frontline areas to evacuate without delay and call police if necessary.