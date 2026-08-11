Russians use North Korean ballistic missiles during attack on Zaporizhia – Zelenskyy

Russians used North Korean-made ballistic missiles during the attack on Zaporizhzhia, which killed six people and injured 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

“Emergency response efforts have been ongoing since last night to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike on Zaporizhia. The city was struck with North Korean ballistic missiles, Zircons, and guided aerial bombs. It was a vicious attack, calculated to inflict maximum damage specifically on civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, as of now, six people have been reported killed and nineteen wounded in the city,” the President said on X Tuesday.

According to him, rescuers are currently continuing to extinguish a fire at one of the affected sites. Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

“In Kyiv, a missile strike damaged an infectious diseases hospital building and businesses. Drone terror continues virtually every day in our frontline communities. In Kherson and Kharkiv, substations were hit overnight, causing power outages. All services are working to restore power to families. Donetsk, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions also came under attack,” the President said.

In addition to missiles, more than 120 drones were used in Ukraine, most of them jet-powered shaheds.

“Every step Russia takes – increasing ballistic missile production, bringing in North Korean equipment, preparing for mobilization – all of this shows that Moscow is preparing not for peace, but for escalation. And the world needs to respond now, not wait. More sanctions pressure specifically on enterprises that fuel Russia’s war, more air defense assistance for Ukraine – all of this is needed to give peace a chance,” Zelenskyy summed up.