AFU: Enemy attacks Ukraine with Zirkon, Iskander, drone missiles, with hits recorded at 21 locations

Last night, the occupiers launched strikes on Ukrainian territory, primarily in Kyiv and Zaporizhia regions, using Zirkon anti-ship missiles, Iskander ballistic missiles, and 120 attack UAVs, 98 of which were shot down, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported, without specifying the number of missiles that attacked Ukraine.

"On the night of August 11 (from 6:00 p.m. on August 10), the enemy attacked Zaporizhia and Kyiv with Zircon anti-ship missiles and Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Kursk, Rostov, Voronezh, and Oryol regions, and also attacked Ukraine with 120 Shahed-type attack UAVs (most of them jet-powered), Gerbera, and Parodiya-type drone simulators from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Donetsk, and Hvardeyske (Autonomous Republic of Crimea)," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

"The main direction of the attack is Kyiv region and Zaporizhia!" the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00, air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 98 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Enemy air strikes were recorded on 21 targets, and debris from downed UAVs fell on five targets.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.