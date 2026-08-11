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Sybiha calls for genuine access of intl mechanisms to places where Ukrainians being held in Russia

2 min read
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Sybiha calls for genuine access of intl mechanisms to places where Ukrainians being held in Russia
Photo: MFA

Following the UN Security Council meeting in the Arria format dedicated to Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians illegally held by Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called for genuine access for international monitoring mechanisms to places where they are being held, particularly in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

“Torture, sexual violence, cruel and degrading treatment, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, and sham prosecutions are not isolated incidents. They form part of a systemic policy pursued by Russia,” Sybiha said on X.

According to him, the testimony of direct eyewitnesses presented during the meeting was extremely disturbing and once again confirmed what UN mechanisms and independent international experts have been documenting for many years.

Sybiha also noted that international mechanisms continue to be denied proper access to places where Ukrainians are being held, particularly in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He specifically highlighted the situation of missing persons, who may in fact be in captivity, as well as the fate of those who remain in custody since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014.

He called for increased pressure on Russia and for real access for international monitoring mechanisms: «Accountability must accompany documentation. We must increase pressure on Russia, secure meaningful access for international monitoring mechanisms, intensify efforts to bring home all Ukrainian POWs and unlawfully detained civilians, and ensure justice for every victim.”

Accountability must accompany documentation. We must increase pressure on Russia, secure meaningful access for international monitoring mechanisms, intensify efforts to bring home all Ukrainian POWs and unlawfully detained civilians, and ensure justice for every victim

Sybiha also expressed gratitude to Latvia and the United Kingdom for convening the UN Security Council meeting in the Arria format and to all partners who continue to support Ukraine.

“We will continue working within the UN and beyond until every Ukrainian held in Russian captivity is free and every perpetrator is held accountable,” he minister stressed.

#sybiha #war #prisoners
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