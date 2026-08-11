Russia sanctions bill introduced in US House of Representatives

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has introduced a bill on sanctions against Russia in the House of Representatives, which the Senate passed earlier this month.

"Today I introduced the Russia and Iran Sanctions Act of 2026 in the House, together with Steny Hoyer and 16 colleagues," Republican Representative Michael McCaul wrote on social media.

The Hill reported that the text of the bill is identical to the Senate version, which passed by an overwhelming majority of 86 to 11.

The publication estimated that a House vote on the bill will take place in the fall.

The House is currently on recess, meaning consideration of the bill cannot begin there until September.

The bill provides for maintaining sanctions in the future against Russian officials and major businessmen. The measures would also apply to state-owned enterprises and foreign companies that support Russia's military-industrial complex.

The document allows for tariffs of up to 100% on goods from the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas, including goods from China and India. The exact tariff rate is to be determined by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The Senate also held a vote on an amendment that would have stripped the administration of the ability to impose tariffs against buyers of Russian oil and gas, but senators did not support it.

At the same time, media have noted that, unlike senators, many members of the House have objections to the bill. In particular, many Democrats see it not so much as an attempt to pressure Russia as an effort by the White House to obtain a legal tool for imposing large tariffs against a number of countries. As a result, debate on the bill is expected to drag on, with numerous amendments likely to be introduced. There is as yet no certainty that Congress will ultimately pass the bill, according to reports.