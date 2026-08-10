Zelenskyy approves personnel decisions at NSDC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved organizational and personnel decisions at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), emphasizing the need to strengthen "a realistic assessment of all parameters of state stability."

“I approved the necessary organizational and personnel decisions with Ihor. We agreed to change the approaches to setting the agenda and monitoring the implementation of decisions made by the Staff and the National Security and Defense Council,” wrote Zelenskyy on X on Monday following the results of Klymenko's report. The President noted that "measures for the best results of Ukraine in terms of ensuring cyber security and information stability, as well as countermeasures against Russian information operations" were also determined.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced plans to strengthen the capacity of the National Security and Defense Council. “In addition to its usual function of coordinating processes in Ukraine’s security and defense sector, there has to be a more realistic assessment of all parameters of our country’s resilience,” the President noted.

“Responding to man-made emergencies, dealing with the consequences of Russian strikes, carrying out tasks to prepare regions and communities for the winter period and the related challenges – all of this must be done much more swiftly,” Zelenskyy specified.