Defence special Prosecutor's Office serves 488 people with suspicion notices in 384 criminal cases since start of year – Prosecutor General

Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the defence sector in areas with potential financial and mobilization risks have notified 488 individuals of their status as suspects in 384 criminal cases since the beginning of the year; 530 indictments have already been sent to court, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

"Specialized defense prosecutors have focused their efforts on areas that pose potential financial and mobilization risks: military procurement, payments to service members, corruption during mobilization, and illegal border crossings. Since the beginning of the year, 488 individuals have been notified of suspicion in 384 criminal cases related to these areas. Some 530 indictments have already been sent to court," the Prosecutor General said in a post on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to Kravchenko, the prosecutor's office has identified UAH 3.9 billion in irregularities in the procurement sector. "Abuses, inflated prices, negligence, and embezzlement occurred during the procurement of equipment, food, services, and the construction of defensive structures for the Defense Forces. The state and local communities have already been reimbursed UAH 554.9 million," Kravchenko said.

In 59 cases, 132 individuals have been notified of suspicion. A total of 86 indictments have been filed with the court, 29 of which involve commanders of military units and heads of institutions.

Over UAH 251.6 million in losses were recorded due to illegal payments and the embezzlement of military personnel's pay. The largest amount, UAH 174.6 million, consisted of so-called "combat allowances" paid to those who did not actually perform combat duties. Another UAH 22.8 million was paid based on forged documents, and UAH 4.7 million was lost due to official negligence.

In 117 cases, 173 individuals have been notified of suspicion. A total of 221 indictments have been filed with the court, including 32 against commanders and heads of institutions.

Kravchenko also said in cases involving schemes for illegal crossings of the state border, the organizers of the smuggling channels, accomplices, and corrupt officials amassed over UAH 35 million in documented illicit gains. In 82 criminal cases, 131 individuals have been notified of suspicion. A total of 148 indictments have been filed with the court.

Fictitious medical exemptions, illegal deferrals, and aiding in evasion of military service. "Behind every such "service" lies not only a bribe but also a direct blow to the state's mobilization capacity. Approximately 23 million hryvnias in illicit gains have been documented. Payments were made not only in cash but also in the form of cars and fuel vouchers," Kravchenko said. In 126 criminal cases, 52 officials have been notified of suspicion. Seventy-five indictments have been filed with the court, 13 of which concern heads of the Territorial Mobilization Centers, Joint Staffs, and Military Medical Commissions.

"A separate area of focus is "Defense Interests." This involves the recovery through the courts of illegally appropriated land, property, and other defense-related assets. This year, prosecutors filed 356 lawsuits totaling UAH 44.9 billion. The courts have already granted 187 claims totalling UAH 36.3 billion. Court decisions totaling UAH 92.1 billion have been enforced, including the value of land and property returned to the state," Kravchenko said.