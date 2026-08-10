Zelenskyy calls on intl community to support people of Colombia who suffer after earthquake

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the victims of the earthquake in Colombia, where 25 people are already known to have died, and called on the international community to help the country.

“Terrible news about the earthquake in western Colombia, which also affected neighboring Ecuador. As of now, at least 25 people have been reported dead, and there are people trapped under the rubble. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to everyone affected. Any loss of life is tragic,” he said on X Monday.

“We stand in full support and solidarity with the people of Colombia and everyone who has been affected by this disaster. We call on everyone around the world who can support the affected people and countries right now to step up and help,” the President of Ukraine stressed.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington is closely monitoring the situation in Colombia after the powerful earthquake and is ready to provide the necessary support to the Colombian people and government.